Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,122 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Futu by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 257,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Futu by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $15,225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $29.88 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

