First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

