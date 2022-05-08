Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

