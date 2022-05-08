Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

