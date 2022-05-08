First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.85. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

