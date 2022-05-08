Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $701,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.