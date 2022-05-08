Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR opened at $28.17 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

