First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,293 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

