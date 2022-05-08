Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.