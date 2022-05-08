Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $174.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.