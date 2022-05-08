Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 637.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 218,362 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,240. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.