Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,114 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

