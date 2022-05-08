Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Shares of PIPR opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

