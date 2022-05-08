Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,210,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

