Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,874,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HWM opened at $35.03 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

