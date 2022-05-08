Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.