Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $784,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $183.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

