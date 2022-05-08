Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.05 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

