PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.