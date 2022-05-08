Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 130.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

