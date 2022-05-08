Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $635,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perficient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.