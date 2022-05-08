Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 41,472.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

