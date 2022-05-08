Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,762 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.51.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

