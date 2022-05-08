Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $104.94 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

