Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 18,511 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

