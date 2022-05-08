Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Concentrix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concentrix by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Concentrix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.32. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.