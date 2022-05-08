Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 231.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

