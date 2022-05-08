Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,440,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after buying an additional 221,809 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Okta by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

