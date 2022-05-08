Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

