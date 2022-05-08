PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

