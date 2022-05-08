Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

