BMO Capital Markets Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.46.

SBUX opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

