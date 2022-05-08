Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

