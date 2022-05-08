Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

PLTK stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

