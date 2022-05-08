Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 14,586 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 729.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

SCI stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.