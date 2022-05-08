11,745 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.11) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.58) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

RYAAY opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

