Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $47,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

