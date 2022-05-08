Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 131.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 480.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $176,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

