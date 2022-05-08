Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.