Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Upstart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.