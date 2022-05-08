Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,963 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of GDS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 797,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.