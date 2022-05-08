Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

