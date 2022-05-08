Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

