Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Evergy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Evergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.10 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

