Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

