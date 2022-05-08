Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 368 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

