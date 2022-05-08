Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $156.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.25 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

