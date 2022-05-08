Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 792,936 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

