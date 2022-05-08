Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4,028.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

