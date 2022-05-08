Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,359 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

